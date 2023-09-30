LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas basketball program dismissed guard Arterio Morris after the Douglas County district attorney filed a rape charge against him.

He was initially suspended two weeks after being accused of rape that allegedly took place in late-August.

“When we learned of allegations regarding Arterio Morris, he was suspended from the Kansas men’s basketball program. We are now aware he has been arrested and charged, and he was dismissed from the program. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further at this time,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said.

Morris was arrested on Friday morning and released on $75,000 bond. This comes just a few weeks after Morris pled no contest from a separate misdemeanor assault case in Texas.

He was charged with a Class A misdemeanor assault a few months after an altercation with an ex-girlfriend.

That case closed after Morris pled down to a Class C misdemeanor that resulted him in paying a $362 fine.

Morris never played a game at Kansas. He transferred from the University of Texas this offseason. His only participation with Kansas basketball was when they traveled to Puerto Rico in August for three exhibition games.