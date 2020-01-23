Lady Raiders down Sooners in OT, 89-84

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Lady Raiders took down the Oklahoma Sooners on Wednesday night in the United Supermarkets Arena in overtime, 89-84.

Trailing for most of the game, the Lady Raiders fought back late in the second half led by some ferocious scoring from junior guard Andrayah Adams and sophomore guard Chrislyn Carr.

Adams dropped 29 points on the Sooners and chipped in 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Coming off the bench, Carr exploded for 24 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

Brittany Brewer reached double digit rebounds with 11. She also chipped in 6 points, 2 steals, and 2 assists.

With this win, the Lady Raiders break a three game skid in Big 12 play. They are now 13-4 overall and 2-4 in the Big 12 Conference.

Next up, the Lady Raiders have a mammoth task in Waco as they take on the No. 2 ranked Baylor Bears at 2:00 p.m. on ESPN+.