LUBBOCK, Texas – Lamesa will host their 13th annual Chicken Fried Steak Festival this weekend, April 28 and 29, according to the Lamesa Chamber of Commerce website.

The weekend will kick off with a parade at Forest Park at 7:00 p.m. The parade will follow with a lineup of free performances including Kody West and Texas Rain, according to the website. Saturday will have a plethora of events starting at 8:00 a.m. with a cook-off then following a 5K, a volleyball tournament, a kickball tournament and even a pet costume contest.

According to the concurrent resolution, it is a tall tale that a short-order cook named Jimmy Don Perkins at Ethel’s Home Cooking in Lamesa made chicken-fried steak by accident in 1911. Perkins combined two separate orders of chicken and fried steak into a single dish.

Although the story is not true, Lamesa still embraced itself as being the origin of the recipe. The city of Lamesa was officially declared the “Legendary Home of the Chicken-fried Steak” in 2011 by the 82nd Legislature of the State of Texas.

If you would like to participate in any of the events at the festival or become a vendor, please visit the Lamesa Chamber of Commerce website.