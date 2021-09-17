Large amount of meth found in Portales motel water system, police say

PORTALES, New Mexico – Officers responded on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, to a Super 8 Motel in Portales, New Mexico, regarding possible methamphetamine in a water faucet. The following is a release from the Portales Police Department.

On Friday, September 17, 2021, at approximately 3 p.m. officers responded to the Super 8 Motel on US 70 in Portales regarding a customer that had, what was believed to be a piece of methamphetamine, strike them in the eye after it came out of a faucet. Upon officers’ arrival it was determined that the substance was confirmed to be methamphetamine and the investigation continued. It was later found that a large amount of methamphetamine had been introduced to the building’s water system and then continued throughout the building. The City of Portales has cut the water service to the building to stop the potential for contamination of the City’s water supply and to protect those still occupying the building. Portales Public Works has determined that there was no contamination to the City’s water supply due to how the substance was introduced to the building’ The New Mexico State Police have been contacted regarding this incident and are handling the potential hazardous material situation. The Portales Police Department will continue with the criminal investigation. Any questions regarding this incident should be directed to the Portales Police Department at portalespolicedept@portalesnm.gov.

