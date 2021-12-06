LAS says 112 long-stay dogs will have adoption fees waived this month

LUBBOCK, Texas — Usually, Lubbock Animal Services completes around 600 intakes each month, but the shelter said Monday that this month, it had seen a decrease of nearly 200 intakes.

“Our intakes always slow down during the winter months,” said Megan Schroll, the assistant director for Lubbock Animal Services.

With people traveling for the holidays, a ban on trapping during inclement weather, and more people providing shelter to animals they find on the streets, LAS said it has focused on finding homes for the animals that are already in the shelter.

LAS said Monday it would waive adoption fees for 112 long-stay dogs this December.

“They come spay/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. So, it’s a really good deal, and we want these dogs to get out as soon as possible,” Schroll told KLBK News.

Three of the long-stay pups have been in the shelter for nearly six months: Destiny, Vaca and Dupree.

“Destiny came in as an owner surrender. She came from a home where they’ve had her for a long time, and unfortunately, her owner had to go to a women’s home and get out of a domestic abuse relationship,” Schroll explained. “She’s a really good dog– like she’s house trained. She knows commands…”

LAS said it found Vaca and Dupree on the streets and described 5-year-old Vaca as a “sweetheart.” Schroll said she walks well on a leash.

“She loves going outside for playgroups and sunbathing, and she’s really easygoing,” LAS described, adding she is “laid back.”

Dupree is 2 years old and full of energy.

“He’s extremely happy all the time,” Schroll added.

LAS said it usually sees a decrease in happiness the longer dogs are in the shelter, but Destiny, Vaca and Dupree seem to be thriving in its care.

As sad as it can be for the staff to say goodbye to the dogs, the shelter said it’s always better to see them go to their “furever” homes.

If you can’t adopt but want to give back, LAS is hosting a homeless drive through December 20. It is collecting donations for homeless people and their furry pals. Donations will be passed out before Christmas

Schroll said, “We go around the city and find homeless people to give these donations to, and it’s always a successful event. I think this is the fourth year that we’ve done it.”

The shelter said it would also accept anything that might be helpful to homeless people and their best friends, like blankets, clothing and food.