Las Vegas police arrest man sought in deadly store gunfire

In this security image from video, released by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a homicide suspect, shot and killed a random man, then fired multiple times inside the Short Line Express Market, a Las Vegas convenience store near Jones and Robindale Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 in Clark County, Nev. Las Vegas police on Thursday appealed for help identifying a gunman who fatally shot a person in a vehicle outside a convenience store in southwest Las Vegas and shot at another person inside the business. The suspect was described as Asian, male and wearing a tactical vest and a gun belt. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say they arrested a man sought after opening fire as he entered a convenience store, killing one person in a vehicle outside and targeting at least one person inside.

Lt. Ray Spencer told reporters Thursday the man surrendered after a standoff with officers at a home in a neighborhood not far from the store southwest of the Las Vegas Strip.

Spencer didn’t immediately provide the man’s name.

He said he’ll be booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of murder and multiple other felony charges.

Spencer had issued a public plea hours earlier for help finding the man, characterizing the shooting as a “completely random incident.”