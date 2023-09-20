It’s almost an understatement to say that barbecue is beloved in Texas. but some restaurants are a cut above the rest. (Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas – Wednesday was the last day to register a team for Hub City’s 24th annual BBQ cookoff on October 5 at the South Plains Fairgrounds.

In 2023, the cookoff will feature over 100 teams competing in categories like pork ribs, beans, desserts and more, said the website. First, through ninth place winners will be announced at the end of the competition and will be published on social media as well as the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce website.

You can register a cookoff team here.

If you’re not interested in competing in the event, you can still be apart of the Hub City cookoff by purchasing tickets to watch, or become a sponsor. The community is invited to watch the cookoff and head to the fairgrounds after the event.

To purchase tickets to the BBQ cookoff, click here. To become a sponsor, click here.