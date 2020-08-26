Hurricane Laura reaches ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 4 strength ahead of landfall

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Laura has reached “extremely dangerous” Category 4 strength ahead of its anticipated landfall on the Gulf Coast near Texas and Louisiana.

At 2 p.m. ET Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said Laura’s maximum sustained winds had increased to 140 mph. The storm was about 200 miles south-southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana and 200 miles south-southeast of Port Arthur, Texas.

Laura is expected to reach the Louisiana and Texas coasts Wednesday night and move inland later in the night or Thursday morning. The hurricane is expected to produce potentially life-threatening storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding along the northwest Gulf Coast on Wednesday evening, according to the NHC.

“Steps to protect life and property should be rushed to completion in the next few hours,” the NHC said in its 7 a.m. advisory.

Here are the impacts the NHC is warning about ahead of Laura’s landfall:

Storm surge

The NHC warns that storm surge and tropical-storm-force winds will arrive within warnings areas well ahead of Laura’s arrival.

“The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline,” the NHC said.

According to the latest NHC forecast, storm surge could reach as high as 15 to 20 feet from Johnson Bayou, Louisiana to Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, including Calcasieu Lake. Sea Rim State Park, Texas to Johnson Bayou, Louisiana – including Sabine Lake – and Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge to Intracoastal City, Louisiana could see 10 to 15 feet of storm surge.

A storm surge warning is in effect for:

Freeport Texas to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

A hurricane warning is in effect for:

San Luis Pass Texas to Intracoastal City Louisiana

A tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Sargent Texas to San Luis Pass

East of Intracoastal City Louisiana to the Mouth of the

Mississippi River

A storm surge watch is in effect for:

Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs Mississippi

Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne

A hurricane watch is in effect for: