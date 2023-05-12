LUBBOCK, Texas — According to information released by Lubbock Cooper ISD, the Lubbock Police Department and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office may be dispatching officers to serve as an additional presence of schools in the Lubbock area through the remainder of the school year.

This is in addition to the police officers that are already stationed at each campus.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the Lubbock Independent School District on how this will effect its schools.

“We work daily with the Lubbock Police Department to ensure the safety of our campuses,” Erin Gregg, the Executive Director of Communications and Community Relations for Lubbock ISD said.

Frenship ISD said that it will continue to work closely with local law enforcement agencies.

“We appreciate their support and efforts to investigate the recent social media threats that are circulating the South Plains. These agencies continue to offer their assistance, and if needed, they are available to support our Frenship ISD Police Department and campuses,” Frenship ISD said.