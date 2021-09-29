Lawmaker files bill to allow certain gun silencers to be exempt from federal requirements

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a bill that would allow Oklahomans to legally possess firearm suppressors without federal registration requirements.

Sen. Micheal Bergstrom filed Senate Bill 1098 for the 2022 legislative session.

The measure would exempt a firearm suppressor, also known as a silencer, from federal law and regulations if it was manufactured in Oklahoma and stays in the Sooner State.

As a result, Oklahomans would legally be able to possess gun silencers without federal registration requirements.

Bergstrom says the silencer would have to have ‘Made in Oklahoma’ marked or engraved on it in order to qualify.

“It’s clear federal overreach to require a person who purchases a gun suppressor to pay additional fees out of pocket and wait months or even years for approval,” Bergstrom said. “The federal requirement of registering a suppressor through the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) process is lengthy, expensive and a burden placed directly on law abiding citizens. That’s why we want to make this simple for Oklahomans – if you buy a suppressor manufactured and used in our state, you don’t have to jump through these hoops.”

Bergstrom says he hopes the measure will draw gun and accessory manufacturers to the state.

The legislative session begins Feb. 7, 2022.