Lawmakers introduce bill to make the Holy Bible Tennessee’s official state book

by: Curtis Carden

TENNESSEE (WJHL) — A renewed push is underway in Nashville to make the Holy Bible Tennessee’s official state book.  

Sen. Mark Pody (R – Lebanon) and Rep. Jerry Sexton (R – Bean Station) introduced the legislation in their respective chambers last week.

You read about those bills by clicking the links below:

SB 2696

HB 2778

This is the first time since 2016 that lawmakers have proposed this type of legislation.  

During that time, then-Governor Bill Haslam vetoed the proposal, saying it violates a clause in the First Amendment.  

