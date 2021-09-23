Lawsuits: Murdaugh used attorney friend to manipulate

Alex Murdaugh walks into his bond hearing Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Varnville, S.C. Murdaugh surrendered Thursday to face insurance fraud and other charges after state police said he arranged to have himself shot in the head so that his son would get a $10 million life insurance payout. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two lawsuits say a South Carolina lawyer charged with trying to arrange his own death steered people who needed legal help to an attorney who was a family friend who didn’t have their best interests in mind.

In one lawsuit, the sons of Alex Murdaugh’s housekeeper who was killed in a fall says Murdaugh told him his attorney friend could handle a settlement.

The new lawyer for the sons says more than $4 million might have been kept from them.

In the second lawsuit, a teen involved in a boat crash with Murdaugh’s son says Murdaugh told him to hire the same lawyer who then told the teen to not tell investigators Paul Murdaugh was driving the boat.