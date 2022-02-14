LUBBOCK, Texas- The Lubbock-Cooper ISD Special Education Department hosted its annual Operation Val Pal celebration at 10:30 a.m. on Valentine’s Day. The schoolwide effort celebrated individuality and friendship among the student body with dancing, food, cookie-decorating, photos and more.

“I’ve helped to do invitations, pair up the students,” Lubbock-Cooper senior and student leader of the event Kellen Kotara told KLBK News.

The school said the event was possible through collaboration between student organizations. Art students created gifts for guests; photography students operated a photo booth and provided attendees with free prints; floral design students presented flowers, corsages and candy bouquets; and culinary arts students catered the meal and assembled cookie decorating kits.

Some students danced until they sweated.

“You never expect people to actually get up and dance and people do so that’s really great,” Kotara said.

While the annual Valentine’s Day event gave students an opportunity to meet new friends, conversations about love happen year-round in the life skills classroom.

“They should be able to experience falling in love, getting butterflies in your stomach, having a heartbreak and being able to rely on your friends to bring you back up- and take that risk again,” Lubbock Cooper High School Life Skills teacher Bethany Smosna said.

Some of Smosna’s students are in committed relationships.

“In my years with this group, I’ve seen some sweeter relationships and devotion than some of my own peers as they work through life. These kids have a ton of love to give and they absolutely have crushes, boyfriends girlfriends, fall in love, have heartbreak- all of the same things,” Smosna added.

She said she believes it’s important to normalize conversations about love and respect, including consensual physical contact, in special education communities.

“We get a little real in high school and let them know that that’s not always okay. You’ve got to ask for permission… and if that person says ‘no, thank you,’ you respect it,” Kotara explained. “We try to teach it both ways, so that they can build relationships that are meaningful.”