LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office warned the public on Wednesday about several calls they have received about people being contacted by someone claiming to be a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO said that they will never notify any person by phone regarding a warrant and never request or demand payment over the phone.

LCSO said that they received a call from an individual stated he received a text stating that he was contacted in regards to a warrant that he needed to pay to stay out of jail.

Fake warrant obtained by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

If a citizen is unsure if they are being approached by a deputy regarding a warrant or someone wanting personal information, you are encouraged to call LCSO’s non-emergency number 806-775-1601 to check the authenticity of the call.