LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Christian University and CoNetrix will team up on Thursday to provide business leaders with training in cloud computing and cyber security practices from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Baker Conference Center at LCU.

The free event will benefit companies that conduct business digitally. This year’s event will cover balancing artificial intelligence and security, how hackers exploit businesses using “social engineering” and practical cyber security practices for small business owners.

LCU and CoNetrix will be accompanied by other Lubbock organizations to help promote cyber security awareness for the Lubbock business community.

Registration is required prior to attending the event. Registration can be completed here.