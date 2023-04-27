LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance (LEDA) announced in a press release on Wednesday the expansion of Orbia’s Connectivity Solutions business Dura-Line to the Lubbock community. The expansion will create 141 full-time jobs and introduce a $52 million of capital investment, said the press release.

Orbia’s Dura-Lane business offers solutions to transform connectivity in telecommunication, enterprise networking, energy and transportation industries. The business will move to the Lubbock Logistics Center II at the Lubbock Business Park where they will manufacture plastic conduit for fiberoptic lines, according to the press release.

“We are experiencing unprecedented demand for our products. So, expanding in a strategic location with a highly skilled workforce was crucial to our business plan. Lubbock exceeds in both categories,” said Elad Shmulevich, Vice President of Global Operations at Orbia Connectivity Solutions (Dura-Line).