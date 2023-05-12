LUBBOCK, Texas — Every year, about 15,000 students graduate from colleges in the Lubbock area, many of them wondering what and where their next chapter will take them, whether it’s back home or staying here in the Hub City.

John Osborne, the President and CEO of Lubbock Economic Development Alliance (LEDA) said people do leave after graduation for many reasons, from job opportunities to being closer to family.

“We do obviously lose some of our graduates that want to move back home or have a fantastic job opportunity as a result of the education they got here and one of the other big cities, Dallas, Houston, New York City and so we do see some that leave,” Osborne said.

But Osborne said many do stay behind or even come back for the slower pace of the small city. He said students graduating typically look for where they prefer to live first before they’ve been offered a job there.

Osborne said many students are staying behind because of the work put into things millennials and Generation Z individuals enjoy, such as dog parks, coffee shops and better transportation.

“The fact that our city has really invested in that over the last 7-8 years in revitalizing downtown, ensuring safe transportation for bicyclists, more and more dog parks in our community and investing in our park system, it’s making it to where a lot of these millennials and gens z’ers are wanting to remain in our community,” Osborne said.

Even students saying goodbye, agree it may be one of the hardest.

“I’m going to miss the people the most, I love the atmosphere here, although it’s a college town, you feel like at home and it becomes a big family,” said graduate, Kortnie Koebel.

“I mean, the community that this university has created here is absolutely amazing and I really wish that I had at least even just another month here, I would just love that,” said graduate, Anna Champlin.