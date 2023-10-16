LUBBOCK, Texas – The Legal Aid of Lubbock Inc. received a $10,000 grant from the Community Foundation of West Texas to purchase new office furniture for its staff.

The Legal Aid Society provides low-income clients of the South Plains with first-rate legal assistance, advocacy and quality at a free or reduced cost. The nonprofit organization serves Bailey, Cochran, Crosby, Dawson, Floyd, Gaines, Garza, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Terry and Yoakum counties.

Legal Aid, a community partner of the United Way, is partially supported by grants from agencies and foundations. Without support from the community, Legal Aid would not be able to continue its work of providing excellent legal services and support to domestic violence victims.

Legal Aid will be accepting donations to fund future assistance. For more information on the Legal Aid Society of Lubbock Inc. or how you can support its community efforts, click here or call 806-762-2325.