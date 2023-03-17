LUBBOCK, Texas – Tracy Kemp is the mother of three Black kids who are all enrolled at schools in the Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District (LCISD). Two years ago, Kemp’s family moved from Michigan to the Hub City without knowing anyone. When one of her sons first started at school, she thought maybe it was because he was “the new kid,” but after speaking with other parents of minority students, she said many of the parents found that their kids were being targeted based on their race at school.

“Since my children have been enrolled in Lubbock-Cooper schools, starting with the middle school and now the high school, we’ve had numerous racial encounters and bullying, as well as harassment,” Kemp said.

EverythingLubbock.com first reported on the allegations of racism within LCISD in April 2022 when an Instagram page was found calling black students “monkeys” at Laura Bush Middle School. Some district students said they’ve listened to racial slurs, monkey noises and whipping sounds in the school’s hallways. It’s also over at Slaton High School that black families said their students have endured similar racist behavior, including being called racial slurs.

“Just to say to a kid, to say to an instructor, to a coach, that your behavior is harmful to others and we’re gonna stop it,” said Phyllis Gant with the Lubbock NAACP. “That’s what has not happened in West Texas, and for me, born and raised here, that’s heartbreaking.”

Lubbock is not alone. Incidents of identity-based bullying and harassment are on the rise in schools across Texas.

That led State Sen. José Menéndez and State Rep. Ron Reynolds to file two identical bills down in Austin – SB 2185 and HB4625 – that are meant to strengthen state laws to protect students.

“Right now, the law isn’t as strong, so this tightens up the law, to strengthen Texas laws related to prevention and response to racial and other forms of identity-based bullying by establishing things that really we need,” Rep. Reynolds said.

A 2021 report from the Government Accountability Office found that 1-in-4 students have experienced bullying based on their race, national origin, religion, disability, gender or sexual orientation. It’s through this proposed legislation that these lawmakers are hoping to turn things around.

“This is about saying we see you, we hear you, and we’re gonna be here for you,” Sen. Menéndez said. “This is wrong. We’ve got to send a message that you cannot pick on people based on their race, their color, where they come from or how they speak.”

Paige Duggins-Clay with the Intercultural Development Research Association (IDRA) said Texas schools don’t have a clear framework for conducting bullying investigations.

“It’s critically important that we hold schools accountable for responding effectively, and for preventing effectively identity-based bullying and harassment,” Duggins-Clay said. “We also want to acknowledge that as a state, we haven’t given schools all the tools and resources they need to do that effectively.”

Duggins-Clay said many of the recommendations and policy components came directly from the lived experiences of the impacted students and families, who like Kemp, have been trying to get resources and support for their children.

“We need to have things in place so that things like this don’t happen,” Kemp said. “More importantly, administrative people, staff and teachers will know how to handle this in the future, and we can stop this type of toxic culture because that’s what it is. It’s a culture in Lubbock that is allowing this and is agreeing with it.”

Sen. Menéndez and Rep. Reynolds hope their two bills are signed and passed so that all students can feel safe and welcomed at school.

“This bill is certainly a step in the right direction to help put things in place at the state level, to put some teeth in the enforcement so that we can prevent those reoccurring situations from happening,” Rep. Reynolds said.

If passed, the act would take effect beginning with the 2023-24 school year.