LUBBOCK, Texas — The Local Emergency Planning Committee will organize the 2023 Support Our First Responders Campaign from May 27 to July 4, said a press release.

LEPC will sell water bottles and asking for monetary donations to be distributed throughout first responders in Lubbock County. The campaign would support 41 Lubbock agencies such as fire services, law enforcement, emergency medical services, emergency management, volunteer organizations and public works.

The organization is asked for support from community members due to raising prices and reduction in sponsorship hindering the ability to donate.

LEPC encouraged businesses and organizations who wish to donate will purchase pallets of bottled water. The estimated cost per pallet is $200. Private citizens with the ability to donate are asked to donate cases of water or monetary donations.

Donations can be dropped off to Market Street at 3405 50th Street on July 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.