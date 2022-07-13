Can the West Texas community clear the Levelland Animal Shelter by the end of the day on Thursday?

LEVELLAND, Texas– The Levelland Animal Shelter is moments away from hitting capacity, which means it will begin to euthanize more dogs, possibly as early as tomorrow, an employee told KLBK News on Wednesday.

Despite diligent social media efforts, the shelter euthanized 20 healthy dogs in the last month, which surpassed the total number of euthanasia procedures through out all of last year, Animal Control Officer John Corder said, adding that the number is only rising.

“We’re picking up at least four or five times as many dogs as we did last year by this point. We just don’t have any space right now,” Corder said. He went on to say stray problem has gotten worse over the years.

The shelter is required to pick up all strays.

“We have to do our jobs. There can’t be dogs running loose on the streets. [They] could bite people. They spread diseases, [get] hit by cars, cause accidents. It’s terrible,” Corder said.

While the shelter does take in cats and kittens, it is usually not difficult to place them.

However, it is difficult to find homes for dogs, due to the tiny size of the Levelland Animal Shelter and the amount of stray dogs in the area. There is only space for 16 pups.

“Levelland is a pretty small, little town. There’s thousands and thousands of dogs here. There’s more dogs than people,” Corder said.

And with every call, comes at least one more stray, which means the shelter must make room.

The only option it has, if no one wants to adopt the animal, is to euthanize.

“We’re not doing so well with euthanasia so far this year. Several reasons for that… I’m sure people were not getting their animals fixed. They’re breeding puppies. My guess is everybody’s got the intention of selling puppies and realizing that they cannot do that. Nobody will buy them,” Corder said.

Most dogs do not stay longer than two weeks before they are euthanized, the shelter said. Some dogs last less than a week before they are euthanized, because the cycle of dogs is so rampant.

The first to come in are the first to leave, alive or not, and new dogs come in every day. So there is little time for many of these dogs to find their forever homes.

At least four dogs are at risk of euthanasia and could be put down by the end of the day on Thursday if they are not adopted. It could be sooner or more than four, since the shelter was one dog away from reaching capacity by Wednesday afternoon.

Three of those dogs at immediate risk are pit bull-mix puppies.

“Pit bulls are the hardest to adopt. They just have a bad name. I’ve dealt with pit bulls my whole life. They’re the sweetest things. I’m here to tell you right now that they’re no more aggressive than any other dog at all,” Corder said.

The shelter said the heart of the problem comes from people not spaying and neutering their pets.

Getting animals fixed can help lower the stray population and reduce euthanasia procedures.

Those who can’t foster or adopt could help by sharing the shelter’s Facebook posts with others who may be interested.