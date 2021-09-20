Levelland area deemed safe after chemical spill

LEVELLAND, Texas– After a chemical spill prompted authorities to urge the public to avoid the area, Highway 114 and Progressive Place in Levelland was deemed safe.

Levelland-Hockley County Management said that an investigation into the incident was opened.

Roadways were open and traffic routes were back to operating as normal. Public Safety Responders had been released from the scene by incident command, according to Levelland-Hockley County Management.

This is a developing story. Please check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.

