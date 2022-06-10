LEVELLAND, Texas— The events of July 15, 2021 were remembered in Austin Friday morning to honor local law enforcement for their bravery and loss.

“This Friday, four officers will be recognized at the Law Enforcement Achievement Awards Ceremony being held at the House of Representatives Chamber at the State Capitol Building,” KLVT Radio reported on its news website.

The list of officers who were recognized included Chief Albert Garcia, Captain Tammie McDonald, Sergeant Detective Shawn Wilson, and Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres, according to KLVT.

They were honored for their response to a gunman who was holed up in a residential neighborhood. During that incident, a SWAT team from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office also responded to police. During the incident, SWAT commander Joshua Bartlett lost his life and Wilson was injured.

The Levelland officers were recipients of the State of Texas Law Enforcement Achievement Award for Valor. This medal of Honor is awarded to those who show courage, despite personal safety in order to serve and protect others.