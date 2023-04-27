LEVELLAND, Texas — Keep Levelland Beautiful was recognized as a Gold Star Affiliate by Keep Texas Beautiful. Gold star recognition is a membership highest status any community affiliate can achieve.

Keep Texas Beautiful is a statewide grassroots environmental and community improvement non-profit organization.

“Our affiliates are the backbone of our organization. We are proud to honor those going above and beyond to keep their communities clean and beautiful,” said Suzanne Kho, Executive Director of Keep Texas Beautiful.

Keep Levelland Beautiful successfully implemented programs to clean up litter, reduce and recycle waste, and their work beautified and enhanced the local community.

“Our volunteers are the backbone of Keep Levelland Beautiful, they deserve the recognition and praise for this honor,” said Special Projects Manager Kelly Hancock.

KTB will recognize Levelland as a Gold Star Affiliate during the KTB conference on June 26-28.