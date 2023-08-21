LUBBOCK, Texas – Keep Levelland Beautiful announced the groundbreaking ceremony for six new mosaics in Levelland to be on August 24 at 9:00 a.m. at the corner of Highway 385 and Clubview Drive, said a press release.

Keep Texas Beautiful recognized Keep Levelland Beautiful as one of ten winners of the Governor’s Community Achievement award for outstanding community improvement, said the press release. Keep Texas Beautiful and The Texas Department of Transportation teamed up to award $160,000 to Levelland for a landscaping project.

Levelland became the “City of Mosaics” in 2019. With the new monument, Levelland will have a total of 106 mosaics.

The community is encouraged to attend the groundbreaking event.