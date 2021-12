LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 600 block of 30th Street just after 1:30 a.m. Friday.

No injuries were reported as of Friday morning. EverythingLubbock.com has reached out for more information.

The cause of the fire was not yet known. Authorities said it was under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.