LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue announced on Thursday that August 3rd is the 66th anniversary of the line of duty death of LFR Lieutenant Waylon Jack Jenkins.

Photo courtesy of LFR

Lieutenant Jenkins responded to a three unit apartment house fire near the 1900 block of 9th Street on August 3rd, 1957. LFR said Lieutenant Jenkins suffered a heart attack and later passed away after the fire was extinguished.

LFR said it honors and remembers Lieutenant Jenkins’ memory and sacrifice.