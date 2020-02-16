Live Blog: NASCAR gears up for 62nd Daytona 500

Latest

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Air Force One, carrying President Donald Trump, makes a pass over Daytona International Speedway before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — NASCAR is gearing up for the 62nd annual “Great American Race” from the famous Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

You can find the latest updates from Daytona Beach here (all times are ET):

12:20 p.m.: President Donald Trump departs for Daytona Beach in Air Force One.

1:10 p.m.: President Donald Trump has arrived in Daytona Beach where he will serve as Grand Marshall for today’s race.

3:07 p.m.: As grand marshall, President Donald Trump just asked all drivers to “start your engines!” He is the fourth sitting president to visit the Daytona 500.

3:11 p.m.: President Donald Trump and the presidential limousines are getting set to take a lap around the track.

3:15 p.m.: Below is the official starting lineup for the Daytona 500:

  1. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – JTG Daugherty Racing
  2. Alex Bowman – Hendrick Motorsports
  3. Joey Logano – Team Penske
  4. William Byron – Hendrick Motorsports
  5. Aric Almirola – Stewart-Haas Racing
  6. Jimmie Johnson – Hendrick Motorsports
  7. Ryan Newman – Roush Fenway Racing
  8. Kyle Larson – Chip Ganassi Racing
  9. Brad Keselowski – Team Penske
  10. Kevin Harvick – Stewart-Haas Racing
  11. Bubba Wallace – Richard Petty Motorsports
  12. Cole Custer – Stewart-Haas Racing
  13. Austin Dillon – Richard Childress Racing
  14. Erik Jones – Joe Gibbs Racing
  15. Martin Truex Jr. – Joe Gibbs Racing
  16. Matt DiBenedetto – Wood Brothers Racing
  17. Christopher Bell – Leavine Family Racing
  18. Kurt Busch – Chip Ganassi Racing
  19. Chris Buescher – Roush Fenway Racing
  20. Ross Chastain – Spire Motorsports
  21. Denny Hamlin – Joe Gibbs Racing
  22. Tyler Reddick – Richard Childress Racing
  23. John Hunter Nemechek – Front Row Motorsports
  24. Ty Dillon – Germain Racing
  25. Chase Elliott – Hendrick Motorsports
  26. Michael McDowell – Front Row Motorsports
  27. Ryan Blaney – Team Penske
  28. Kyle Busch – Joe Gibbs Racing
  29. Clint Bowyer – Stewart-Haas Racing
  30. David Ragan – Rick Ware Racing
  31. Ryan Preece – JTG Daugherty Racing
  32. Timmy Hill* – MBM Motorsports*
  33. Justin Haley* – Kaulig Racing*
  34. Brennan Poole – Premium Motorsports
  35. Quin Houff – StarCom Racing
  36. Corey LaJoie – GO FAS Racing
  37. Joey Gase – Petty Ware Racing
  38. BJ McLeod – Rick Ware Racing
  39. Brendan Gaughan* – Beard Motorsports*
  40. Reed Sorenson* – Premium Motorsports*

3:20 p.m.: Jimmie Johnson is taking a lap of honor for his final Daytona 500 as a full-time NASCAR Cup driver and leads the final pace lap.

3:30 p.m.: Delay to the green flag. Drivers take one to two more laps before race officially starts. Few raindrops on windshields cause the delay.

3:35 p.m.: Rain has stopped, however, track needs to be completely dry before race starts.

4:20 p.m.: Green flag has been waved. 200 laps. 500 miles. Let’s go!

4:45 P.M.: The Daytona 500 has been paused due to a weather delay.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar