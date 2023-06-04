LUBBOCK, Texas — Llano Logistics, a United Family distributer, will hold an on-site job fair to hire for several different positions on Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Llano Logistics will offer full-time and part-time positions with opportunities to work morning and afternoon shifts. Llano has a starting pay of $15 to $17 per hour as well as quarterly safety and attendance bonuses, according to a press release from the United Family.

Llano Logistics new hires will also receive benefits of being part of the United Family. This includes weekly pay, grocery discounts and opportunities for career growth.

Job Fair Details:

WHERE: Llano Logistics (5801 M.L.K. Jr Blvd, Lubbock, TX 79404)

WHEN: Monday, June 5 – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

WHAT: Job Fair for Llano Logistics