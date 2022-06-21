WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – June 21 is the longest day of the year, or the day with the most light. So, thousands of people from around the world come together to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through an activity of their choice.

Today in Waco, there was a day of fun for all ages and their dogs.

The Alzheimer’s Association wants people to learn about the resources it offers. Also, for people to remember how important it is to check on caregivers and support them.

Christine Casebeer says caregivers are so important because they have decided to take care of someone 24/7.

Many fundraisers are happening Tuesday to raise money for resources, education and finding a cure. Christine Casebeer wants people to understand there are many resources available. There is a 24/7 helpline, support groups and educational resources for caregivers or loved ones.

Even though Tuesday is the longest day, it is celebrated year round, so you can still get involved with the ongoing campaign of your choice.

Brandon Phariss lost his dad to the disease in April 2022. Since then, he has held events and fundraisers to keep his dad’s memory alive and help others.

“I think it’s important to share that message of love and kindness,” Phariss said. “He never met a stranger. He would go to people just like talk to people.”

Phariss learned how important it is to share what he’s gone through, because so many others are dealing with the same thing. Days like The Longest Day open the door to share experiences with one another.

“We have a commonality in a world that’s so divided over some silly stuff,” Phariss said. “We can all agree that people shouldn’t be suffering through this.”

His dad lived in California, so Brandon is thankful to those who helped his dad there while he had to stay here in Texas.

“I know that my dad was around people who genuinely cared for him in a time where I wasn’t able to be out there as much,” Phariss said.

The idea for Phariss and his family to start something first came from his 7-year-old daughter.

“It’s just crazy how taking such a difficult thing and turning it in to something beautiful,” Phariss said. “And see my kids and my girls really expressing love. “

First, they started walking a mile a day. Saturday, he did a stream on twitch doing different challenges, and raised over $2,500.

“Eating dog food, blended happy meals…yeah it was my pain, Alzheimer’s Association gain.”

Casebeer says recognizing and supporting those caregivers is a huge part of today because each day is their longest day.

“It’s not even if they’re taking care of them at home, they could have their loved one in a senior community,” Casebeer said. “They’re still a caregiver.”

On the longest day, people across the country do all kinds of fundraisers and events to raise money and awareness.

“I think it’s just important to keep memories of him alive,” Phariss said. “And this is definitely something I’m going to be doing each year.”