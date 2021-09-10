Localized Boil Water Notice in South Lubbock Lifted

LUBBOCK, Texas– The City of Lubbock has lifted the precautionary boil water notice for businesses and residents by Farm to Market Road 1585, Norfolk Avenue, 135th Street and Quaker Avenue.

Read the full news release from the city below for more information:

As of 8:30 a.m. Friday morning, the precautionary boil water notice issued by the City of Lubbock was lifted for businesses and residents in the area bordered by FM 1585, Norfolk Avenue, 135th Street and Quaker Avenue. Residences and businesses affected by the boil water notice will be notified directly of the rescinded notice.

Water samples collected on Thursday confirm the water is clean and safe to drink.

The City of Lubbock regrets the inconvenience this has caused those living in the area. For more information, please call the City of Lubbock Water Utilities Department at 806.775.2588.