Lochte fails to advance in 200 free prelims at US trials

FILE – In this July 31, 2019, file photo, Ryan Lochte competes in the men’s 200-meter individual medley time trial at the U.S. national swimming championships in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Olympic champion Ryan Lochte failed to advance from the preliminaries of the 200-meter freestyle on Monday, his first event of the U.S. Olympic swimming trials.

The 36-year-old Lochte, attempting to make his fifth Olympic team, posted a time of 1 minute, 49.23 seconds — only good enough for 25th place overall.

The top 16 advanced to the evening semifinals, led by Kieran Smith at 1:46.54. Caeleb Dressel was second in 1:46.63.

Smith won the 400 free on Sunday to earn his first trip to the Olympics.

Lochte was set to swim another preliminary Monday morning, the 100 backstroke. He initially entered six events at the trials but scratched the 400 individual medley on Sunday.

Lochte has won 12 Olympic medals, including six golds. Now married with two children, he hopes to make it to one more Olympics to erase the stigma of an incident at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, where he lied about being robbed at gunpoint.

