LUBBOCK, Texas – Theresa Caputo from TLC’s hit show Long Island Medium will come to Lubbock on May 21 at 2:00 p.m. at The Buddy Holly Hall, said The Buddy Holly Hall website.

Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience will share her gift of communicating with those who have passed on. Theresa will offer healing messages to her audience members from deceased loved ones, said the website.

Tickets can be purchased here. Ticket prices range from $75 to $169.75, availability is limited.