Louisiana man accused of pulling gun on 9-year-old son over taking last Dr. Pepper

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE) — A 39-year-old Louisiana man is starting the New Year behind bars because he allegedly held a gun to the head of a child for taking his last Dr. Pepper.

On January 1, 2020, Deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office say they were called to a home off LA 3033 for a domestic aggravated battery complaint.

When they arrived, deputies say they talked to a 9-year-old boy, who said his father, Chad Kinnaird, became angry with him for drinking the last Dr. Pepper back on December 28.

Deputies say Kinnaird had held a loaded .32 caliber handgun against the boy’s head. Kinnaird was mirandized by deputies, and he denied the allegations.

Kinnaird is charged with Violation of a Protective Order and Domestic Abuse Battery/Child Endangerment.

