(WIVB) – Lowe’s is giving away $55 million in grants to small businesses that are struggling during the pandemic.

Applications are due Monday.

The home improvement chain is providing the funds through a non-profit called the Local Initiatives Support Corporation.

$30 million will go to women- and minority-owned businesses. The rest will support those in rural communities.

