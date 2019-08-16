LPD and LFR send crisis support teams to El Paso following shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock. The Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Fire Rescue sent members of their respective Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) teams to El Paso Friday, August 16, 2019, to support first responders there after the mass shooting at a Walmart on August 3, 2019.

The CISM teams are deployed to assist emergency services personnel who experience a critical event such as the El Paso shooting that left 22 people dead. CISM members provide supportive crisis intervention and stress management services.

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope says he is incredibly proud members of the Lubbock community can offer this type of professional support to fellow first responders.

“All of West Texas grieves with El Paso after the senseless killings,” says Pope. “I am thankful that Lubbock Police and Lubbock Fire Rescue are able to represent us as they serve the brave first responders in El Paso.”

The CISM team members are expected to return Thursday, August 22, 2019.

