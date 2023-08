LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department asked for the community’s help to identify a robber in a “Wanted Wednesday” social media post.

LPD said the suspect robbed a business in the 2600 block of Avenue Q early Monday morning.

The post read, “Take a look at the video and let us know if you recognize the individual.”

If you have any information about the incident, contact the Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

