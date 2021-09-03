LPD experiencing temporary trouble with non-emergency lines Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department has been experiencing technical difficulties. For more information, read their message below:

Our communications center is currently experiencing technical difficulties with our main non-emergency phone lines, including 806-775-2865 and any others that include 806-775-XXXX. For non-emergency calls, we’re asking for the public to please call 806-763-5333 until further notice.

PLEASE NOTE: These technical difficulties DO NOT affect our 911 lines, which are still operational. In the event of an emergency, please still call 911.

Thank you for your help communicating this!

(This information is from the Lubbock Police Department.)