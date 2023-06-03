LUBBOCK, Texas — An officer with the Lubbock Police Department stopped a driver Saturday evening after a high-speed chase. The police desk confirmed there was a chase after a traffic stop. No injuries were reported.

Few details were available at the time of this report. A photojournalist was able to get an image of police units and a red car in the 100 block of Olive Avenue after the chase ended.

Police radio traffic indicated the time was about 7:45 p.m. Speeds were up over 100 miles per hour. The chase went along Avenue Q to the North Loop, then to Idalou Road and Olive Avenue.

Please check back for updates.