LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department announced in a social media post that there will be a memorial to honor the Lubbock Region’s fallen first responders on May 19th at 6601 Quaker Avenue from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The memorial will continue the celebration of National Police Week and will honor and remember our fallen first responders. The ceremony will close out with a candlelight vigil.