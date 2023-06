LUBBOCK, Texas – Investigators from the Lubbock Police Department will conduct a mapping operation in the 3300 block of Avenue A on Tuesday, June 27, said a press release.

The operation is set to begin at 6:00 a.m., said LPD. All southbound traffic will be diverted to turn west onto 30th Street. Northbound traffic will remain open. Traffic will be diverted west onto 30th Street.

LPD encourages the public to avoid the area.