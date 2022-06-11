LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit was called to investigate a North Lubbock collision that left a woman with serious injuries on Saturday.

Emergency crews responded to a call at the 3700 block of North Loop 289 just after 1:00 p.m. for a collision involving a motorcycle.

Vanessa Marcial, 20, was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

According to a press release, Marcial was traveling with other motorcyclists when she slowed to take the exit at U.S. 84 (Clovis Highway). Marcial lost control of the motorcycle before laying it down.

The investigation was still on-going Saturday evening.