LPD releases names in early morning drive-by shooting

Latest

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas – The following information is a release from the Lubbock Police Department.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, along with the Texas Anti-Gang Center, are investigating an early morning drive-by shooting that left one person dead and another person with moderate injuries.

LPD Officers were called to the 1600 block of 28th street at 1:13 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims, 30 year-old Domingo Siri, who was pronounced deceased at the scene, and 20 year-old Cleotis Johnson, who was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with moderate injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

(This is a release from the Lubbock Police Department.)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar