LPD releases new information on pedestrian crash

Latest

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar/staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is looking into a car crash involving a pedestrian that left one person injured.

Authorities responded just after 11:00 p.m. on Nov. 4 to a crash between a pedestrian and a car in the 4700 block of 4th street.

Lubbock Police said a Ford Fusion was traveled eastbound on 4th Street, while a pedestrian stood in the eastbound lanes.

The vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was identified as 19-year-old Emily Rosilier.

Rosilier was transported to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lubbock Police said the investigation was ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar