LPD releases new information on pedestrian crash

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is looking into a car crash involving a pedestrian that left one person injured.

Authorities responded just after 11:00 p.m. on Nov. 4 to a crash between a pedestrian and a car in the 4700 block of 4th street.

Lubbock Police said a Ford Fusion was traveled eastbound on 4th Street, while a pedestrian stood in the eastbound lanes.

The vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was identified as 19-year-old Emily Rosilier.

Rosilier was transported to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lubbock Police said the investigation was ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.