LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Police responded to a stabbing overnight in the 5500 block of Amherst Street early Friday morning.

The call came in at 2:27 a.m., LPD said. One person suffered serious injuries. The name was not yet released. Online jail records indicated a 21-year-old woman was arrested also in the 5500 block Amherst Street overnight.

She was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. EverythingLubbock.com chose not to publish the name until further details are confirmed from LPD.