Update: Silver Alert issued for missing 68-year-old

Latest

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(LPD)

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department is currently searching for missing 68-year-old Johnny Whetstone who was last seen in the 400 block of Iola Avenue at approximately 1 a.m. today.

Whetstone is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet six inches and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray sweatpants, a dark blue jacket and a Vietnam veteran baseball cap.

He is driving a gray or silver Honda Pilot with Texas license plate GG2-1WZ. The license plate is a U.S. Air Force Plate.

Anyone who sees Whetstone or has information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or 806-775-2865.

End of release.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar