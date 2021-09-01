LPD searching for Monday robbery suspect

LUBBOCK, Texas – The following is a release from the Lubbock Police Department.

Detectives with the Lubbock Police Department’s Crimes against Persons are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating one of the suspects wanted in connection with the Monday afternoon Robbery of Ace Cash Express.

Lubbock Police responded to the business in the 4600 block of 34th Street on Monday, August 30th, at 2:10 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears two suspects robbed the store at gun-point.

Both suspects fled the scene.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Crime Line at 741-1000.

(This is a release from the Lubbock Police Department.)