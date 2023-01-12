LUBBOCK, Texas — An overnight crash in the 4300 block of South Loop 289 left one man dead and an Lubbock Police Officer with moderate injuries on Thursday. Questions have now been raised on the safety of Lubbock roads.

LPD Lieutenant Brady Cross said Lubbock roads are safe and officers are working hard to make sure of it.

“We certainly recognize that nighttime and overnight hours bring different risks. And, you know, just being dark makes driving more difficult.” Lt. Cross, said.

Lt. Cross also said different behaviors take place at night due to the go out to party and drink.

“…We do see an increase, in the nighttime hours with intoxication and driving offences,” Lt. Cross said. ” And overnight, there may be less cars on the road, but different factors are in play at those times.”

The Lubbock Police Department wanted to remind the public of a few things when driving in the Hub City: