LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department announced it will conduct two mapping operations on Friday morning, June 9, said a press release.

The press release said the first operation is set to begin at 8:15 a.m. in the 1800 block of Parkway Drive. The westbound lanes of Parkway Drive will be closed and traffic will be diverted to Zenith Avenue, said the press release.

The second operation is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of University Avenue. The northbound lanes of University Avenue will be closed and traffic will be diverted to 78th Street, said the press release.