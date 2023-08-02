LUBBOCK, Texas — Amigos grocery store would host a health fair on Saturday, August 5 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., said a press release.

The health fair would offer screenings with blood pressure checks and A1C tests for free at approximately a $30 value. Back-to-school immunizations would also be available for insured and uninsured customers, the press release said.

The health and wellness team would be on site to show guests how to make healthier choices. Shopping guides geared towards diabetes would also be available to help guests meet dietary goals, the press release said.

The following locations will be holding a Health Fair:

Amigos – Lubbock – 112 North University

Amigos – Plainview – 2403 North Columbia Avenue

Amigos – Hereford – 520 North 25 Mile Avenue

Amigos – Amarillo – 3300 I-40 East